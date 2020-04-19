The National Rifle Association of India is all set to announce its shooting contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics next year. There will be no further trials and the participants that will be named on the basis of the results of the qualification events conducted till February. Also Read - Australian Rower Georgie Rowe Accidentally Breaks World Record in Lockdown

"I don't think we will get anything better after conducting more trials. We will honour the policy that we had put in place. Those who have made it to the top two in each category, will be in the reckoning to be in the team, having said that, there may be some leeway in some specific case," NRAI president Raninder Batra told Times of India.

2019 was a year where a total of 15 shooting quotas for the Summer Games were sealed. The likes of Manu Bhaker and Zeena Khitta, the talent has been world-class and on more than one occasion, the class of the field. With the overall medal tally standing at 21 gold, six silver and three bronze, India was on top of all Rifle-Pistol World Cups and Finals.

However, the fate of shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh will be decided by the selectors as he jostles for one of the two positions in the event. Aishwary, 19, who holds a quota of the rifle 3position event, is placed third after the completion of the Olympics trials. Above him are Sanjeev Rajput – who tops the list – and Swapnil Kusale – who did not win a quota.

However, the fact that Aishwary won the Asian Championships bronze and also secured a gold medal in the junior World Cup last year may just give him the edge over Kusale, who is yet to win an international medal.

“There is a difference of only a couple of points between me and Swapnil. I feel the selectors will consider that all my scores came from shooting in international competitions while Swapnil shot more in domestic trials. I would expect the selectors to consider my case, if not, I would like to have more trials,” said Aishwary, hoping the selectors will consider his case.