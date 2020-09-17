NS vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 2nd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NS vs CS at Kinrara Oval:

In the first match of the tournament, Southern Hitters defeated Western Warriors by 19 runs.

The series got underway from September 15 and will continue till October 20th. Four teams are taking part in the tournament including Southern Hitters, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers and Central Smashers.

In a unique initiative, eight Malaysian national women’s team players will also be part of the event. Each team will be required to field at least one women cricketer during match day.

“Due to the pandemic, MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women but we have decided to include eight women’s players in this tournament, two for each team,” Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) chief operating officer Dinesh Muthuraman said. “The teams are required to include at least one women’s player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket.”

Match Toss Time: The toss between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers for the 2nd Match will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Kinrara Oval



NS vs CS My Dream11 Team

Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (captain), Amir Khan Malik (vice-captain), Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Alam Muhammad Saif, Virandeep Singh, Ainna Hamizah Hisham, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Aminuddin Ramly, Nazril Rahman, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar

NS vs CS Squads

Central Smashers: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor, Anwar Arudin, Amirul Syahmi, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Shahid, Wan Julia Wan Rosli, Unni Pravan Namit, Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ajab Khan, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ainna Hamizah Hisham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan

Northern Strikers: Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Virandeep Singh, Zulamry Mohdin, Bhushan Save, Shankar Shathish, Amir Khan Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Neville Christie Liyanage, Asyraf Azmi, Winifred Duraisingam, Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Luqman Nur Hakimi, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz

