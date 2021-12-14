NS vs KLS Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

Northern Strikers vs KL Stars Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NS vs KLS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In the season-opening contest of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, KL Stars will take on defending champions Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Tuesday. The MCA All-Star T10 Bash NS vs KLS match will start at 4:30 PM IST – December 14. A total of 18 matches will be played over the next 10 days. This is the second T10 competition taking place in the gap of one month in Kuala Lumpur. Northern Strikers will take on KL Stars in the opening match of the tournament. Northern Strikers had beaten Central Stars in the finals of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 by 43 runs. KL Stars, on the other hand, will be keen to make a mark against one of the top-quality sides Here is the MCA All Star T10 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction, NS vs KLS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NS vs KLS Probable XIs MCA All Star T10 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Strikers vs KL Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash.

TOSS: The MCA All-Star T10 Bash toss between KL Stars and Northern Strikers will take place at 4 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

NS vs KLS My Dream11 Team

Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz (VC), Chandan Kumar (C), Neranjan Wijesinghe, Virandeep Singh, Jerin Raj, Tanveer Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Makani.

NS vs KLS Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh, Aimal Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Arjoon Thillainathan, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Ainool Haqqiem, Roshan Singh.

KL Stars: Chandan Kumar, AR Any, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj, Nilesh Pagare, Tanveer Khan, Santosh Gosavi, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Muhammad Shoaib Makani.

