NS vs SH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, 2nd T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NS vs SH at Kinrara Oval: In the second fixture of the T10 bash, Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will lock horns and the contest starts at 5:10 pm IST.

You can check the NS vs SH Dream11 here.

The Malaysian T10 Bash is a three-day event that will see the participation from four teams with 11 matches scheduled to be played from Friday to Sunday. The pool has been created from national cricketers and Malaysia-based overseas cricketers who will be representing. Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

All the matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

Toss: The toss between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will take place at 4:40:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval



NS vs SH My Dream11 Team

Ainool Hafiz Yatim (captain), Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (vice-captain), Harinderjit Singh, Sachinu Hettige, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Bhushan Save

NS vs SH Squads

Southern Hitters: Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali, Haider Ali, Kevin Dulaj Perera, Virandeep Singh (capt), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Rehan Mahmood, Hashim Islam, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (captain), Nazril Rahman, Rashid Ahad, Anwar Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Zahid Fazal, Arif Ullah, Charan Kumar, Syaqir Suhaimei, Shukri Rahim, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh

