NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NS vs SPE at Kinrara Academy Oval: In match no.8 of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, SFI Panters Euro will take on Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Thursday. The MCA All Star T10 Bash NS vs SPE match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 23. Northern Strikers have won their first two MCA T10 Bash matches and are currently atop the standings. They beat Tamco Warriors by 40 runs in their last outing. SFI Panters Euro, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the points table. They fell nine runs short in their last game against the Central Smashers.Here is the MCA All Star T10 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction, NS vs SPE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NS vs SPE Probable XIs MCA All Star T10 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro, Fantasy Playing Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash.Also Read - HAR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 7 Between Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

TOSS: The MCA All Star T10 Bash toss between SFI Panters Euro and Northern Strikers will take place at 6 PM IST – December 23. Also Read - DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between GUJ vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

NS vs SPE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Asad Ali

Batsmen – Muhammad Gulraiz (VC), Aminuddin Ramly, Farrukh Sheraz

All-rounders – Virandeep Singh (C), Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Atiq Ur Rehman

Bowlers – Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Idrus, Shakti Singh, Pavandeep Singh

NS vs SPE Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (Captain), Muhammad Gulraiz (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Niroshan De Silva, Arjoon Thillainathan, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam.

SFI Panters Euro: Farrukh Sheraz (Captain), Atiq Ur Rehman, Asad Ali (wk), Akbar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Ariff Ullah, Talha Rafiq, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh, Aqib Javed, Majeed Khan.

MCA All Star T10 Bash

