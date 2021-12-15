NS vs TW Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NS vs TW at Kinrara Academy Oval: In match no.3 of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, Tamco Warriors will take on Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Wednesday. The MCA All Star T10 Bash NS vs TW match will start at 4:30 PM IST – December 15. A total of 18 matches will be played over the next 10 days. Northern Strikers started their MCA T10 Bash campaign with a win over KL Stars, beating them by 23 runs via the DLS method. On the other hand, the Tamco Warriors will start their MCA T10 Bash journey on Wednesday. They finished third in the previous edition of the MCA All Star T10 Bash.

TOSS: The MCA All-Star T10 Bash toss between Tamco Warriors and Northern Strikers will take place at 4 PM IST – December 15.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

NS vs TW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ainool Haqqiem

Batters – Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Anil Kumar Thakur

All-rounders – Virandeep Singh (C), Saleh Shadman, Md Pervej

Bowlers – Pavandeep Singh (VC), Syazrul Idrus, Md Sulaiman, Michael Masih

NS vs TW Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (Captain), Muhammad Gulraiz, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Niroshan De Silva, Arjoon Thillainathan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Singh.

Tamco Warriors: Saleh Shadman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), MD Ahad Hossian, Mohsin Zaman, Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, Mohammad Gufran, Abrar Hussain, Md Sulaiman, Michael Masih, Syed Saad Ali Mir.

