NS vs WW Dream11 Team Predictions Malaysia T20 Super Series

Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysia T20 Super Series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NS vs WW at Kinrara Academy Oval: In the highly-awaited FINAL battle of Malaysia T20 Super Series tournament, Western Warriors will take on Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Thursday. The Malaysia T20 Super Series NS vs WW match will start at 5 PM IST – November 18. Northern Strikers played dominant cricket throughout and won the qualifier match against Central Smashers by defending the total of 155 runs. On the other hand, Western Warriors won the 1st Eliminator against Southern Hitters. After that, they went on to beat Central Smashers in the 2nd Eliminator by a margin of 51 runs.

TOSS: The Malaysia T20 Super Series toss between Western Warriors and Northern Strikers will take place at 4:30 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

NS vs WW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Hakim Harisan

Batters – Zubaidi Zulkifle, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Ariff Jamaluddin

All-rounders – Aimal Khan, Sharvin Muniandy (VC), Dhivendran Mogan (C), Virandeep Singh

Bowlers – Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Idrus, Haiqal Khair

NS vs WW Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers: Shankar Sathish, Virandeep Singh (Captain), Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Ariff Jamaluddin, Wahib Zada, Shakti Singh.

Western Warriors: Sharvin Muniandy (Captain), Dhivendran Mogan, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Arief Yusof, Wan Muhammad (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal.

NS vs WW Squads

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh©, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Haqqiem(wk), Shankar Sathish, Shakti Singh, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Amir Khan, Sharveen Surendran.

Western Warriors: Sharvin Muniandy (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Dhivendran Mogan, Abdul Rashid, Ahmad Akmal, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Wan Muhammad (wk), Mohammad Arief, Muhammad Amir, Saifullah Malik.

