NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Assam Premier Club Championship Fantasy Hints Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar 12.45 PM IST March 15, Wednesday

NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the Dream11 team of Assam Premier Club Championship's Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club match 12.

NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Assam Premier Club Championship Fantasy Hints Match 12: Nirvana SA will lock horns against Tinisukia Town Club for the 12th match of the ongoing Assam Premier Club Championship on Wednesday at 12.45 PM IST. Both teams will look to win the contest as Tinsukia Town Club has won one of their last three matches of the season. Nirvana SA, too, has a single victory in three appearances. Here is the Assam Premier Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction, NSA vs TTC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NSA vs TTC Playing 11s Assam Premier Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Assam Premier Club Championship. NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Assam Premier Club Championship Fantasy Hints Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar 12.45 PM IST March 15, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Assam Premier Club Championship match toss between Nirvana SA vs Tinsukia Town Club will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – 12.30 PM IST, March 15, Wednesday.

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar.

NSA vs TTC Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Agarwal(c)

Batters: N Narah, D Hazarika

All-rounders: A Xonar, J Bhumij(vc)

Bowlers: R Rowniar, A Chakraborty, P Changmai, S Kumar, P Majhi, D Das.

NSA vs TTC Probable Playing XIs

Nirvana SA: Dibash Hazarika, Kalloi Bhuyan, Abinash Rownair (wk), Abhishek Kumar Ray, Shraban Kumar, Jogeswar Bhumiz (c), Bhargav Bhuyan, Rohit Rowniar, Daikho Das, Pawan Majhi, Kishan Rajak

Tinsukia Town Club: Ayush Agarwal (wk), Shivam Mittal, Affan Ahmed, Nihar Narah, Ansh Kumar Shah, Abhilash Gogoi, Uttam Patauri, Aditya Gupta, Pracheer Changmai, Shubham Kumar Gupta, Vishal Dubey

