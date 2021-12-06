NSD vs UDK Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal Inter-District T20

Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter-District T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NSD vs UDK at Bengal Cricket Academy Cricket Ground: In match no. 28 of Bengal Inter-District T20 tournament, Nadia Super Dazzlers will take on Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird at the Bengal Cricket Academy on Monday. The Bengal Inter-District T20 NSD vs UDK match will start at 12:45 PM IST – December 6. It's an important game for both sides, whoever wins will confirm their Quarter-Final spot. Nadia Super Dazzlers have been consistent in this competition, with 2 wins and no result they are at the top spot in the Group B standings with 10 points. On the other hand, Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird started this tournament with two back-to-back wins however lost to Hoogly Rivers by 29 runs in their 3rd fixture. It's a must-win game for them to cement their spot in the knockouts. Here is the Bengal Inter-District T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NSD vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSD vs UDK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NSD vs UDK Probable XIs Bengal Inter-District T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal Inter-District T20.

TOSS: The Bengal Inter-District T20 toss between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird will take place at 12:15 PM IST – December 6.

Time: 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Cricket Ground, Girona.

NSD vs UDK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Debasish Saha

Batsmen – Rabi Sankar (C), Ayan Gupta, Aniket Jha

All-rounders – Soumyajit Roy (VC), Satu Chowdhury, Bibek Das, Arnab Sikdar

Bowlers – Narayan Rana, Raj Kumar Pal, Soumodip Bagchi

NSD vs UDK Probable Playing XIs

Nadia Super Dazzlers: Soumyajit Roy, Arnab Sikdar, Amit Santra, Ayan Gupta, Tapan Koiri, Arupkumar Saha, Rakesh Dutta (wk), Raj Kumar Pal (Captain), Sanjoy Sadhukhan, Soumodip Bagchi, Susanta Das.

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: Aniket Jha, Debasish Saha (Captain), Satu Chowdhury, Rabi Sankar Prasad, Debayan Kiskoo, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Anup Sanyashi, Sandip Baishnab, Nabhnil Saha, Bibek Das.

