NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al-Nassr FC vs Al Raed FC Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match NSSR vs RAE at King Saud University Stadium: On matchday 28 of Saudi Arabian League, Al Raed FC will square off against Al-Nassr FC in the upcoming match of Saudi Arabian League on Thursday evening at the Prince King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League NSSR vs RAE match will kick-off time at 11:30 PM IST. After a string of impressive performances – Al Nassr FC will come into this match on a three-game winning streak. Currently, at the fifth spot in the Saudi Arabian League, Al-Nassr FC have recorded 12 wins, played six draws and suffered 9 losses so far in 27 games this season. Meanwhile, Al-Raed end their four-game unbeaten run end in their latest outing as Al-Taawoun recorded a narrow 1-2 win over Al-Raed last week. The visitors are presently lying at the 10th spot on the Saudi Arabian League table having recorded 10 wins while playing out five draws and suffering from 12 losses this season. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Saudi Arabian League are not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Nassr FC and Al Shabab will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: King Saud University Stadium.

NSSR vs RAE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – B. Jones

Defenders – N. Miletic, A. Al-Amri, A. Al-Fahad, S. Al-Ghanam

Midfielders – A. Al-Zaein, G. Martinez (VC), A. Almogren

Strikers –N. Amrabat (C), K. El- Berkaoui, A. Hamdallah

Al-Nassr FC (NSSR) – Key Players

Gonzalo Martinez

Petros

Abdulelah Alamri

Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem

Jin-su Kim

Abdulrahman Al-Obaid

Al Raed FC (RAE) – Key Players

Marko Marin

Karim El Berkaoui

Mohammed Fouzair

Abdullah Almogren

Abdullah Al-Fahad

Jalal Daoudi

NSSR vs RAE Predicted XIs

Al-Nassr FC: Sultan Al-Ghannam, Maicon, Jin-su Kim, Gonzalo Martinez, Ayman Yahya, Nordin Amrabat, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Brad Jones, Abdulelah Alamri, Petros, Firas Albirakan.

Al-Raed: Azzedine Doukha, Aqel Al-Sahbi, Nemanja Miletić, Abdullah Magrshi, Abdullah Almogren, Karim El Berkaoui, Awad khamis Al Faraj, Hussain Al-Showaish, Al-Fahad, Mohammed Fouzair, Nikolic.

NSSR vs RAE SQUADS

Al-Nassr FC (NSSR): Abderazak Hamdallah, Gonzalo Martinez, Firas Albirakan, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Nawaf Alshenashini, Mohammed Maran, Nordin Amrabat, Petros, Ali Mukhtar, Abdulfattah Asiri, Yahia Al-Shehri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Ayman Yahya, Ali Al-Hassan, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullaziz Al-Dawsari, Khalid Al Ghuwainem, Saud Zaydan, Khalil Al-Absi, Abdulmajeed Abbas, Fahad Al Jumalah, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Anazi, Osama Yousef Alkhalaf, Basil Yousef Al-Sayyali, Maicon, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Jin-su Kim, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Abdulelah Alamri, Abdullah Madu, Ali Al-Oujami, Osama Al Khalaf, Khalid Bin Shuwayyi, Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Abdullah Alshenqiti, Brad Jones, Waleed Abdullah, Saleh Alwehamid, Abdullah Al-Awishir, Waled Al Enazi, Nawaf Alaqidi, Ozaybi Raed, Abdullah Al Salem.

Al Raed FC (RAE): Karim El Berkaoui, Nemanja Nikolic, Abdulfattah Adam Mohammed, Ronnie Fernández, Abdulrahman Al Ghamdi, Rayan Al Marshoud, Marko Marin, Mohammed Fouzair, Arnaud Djoum, Mansour Al Bishi, Sultan Farhan, Jaber Issa, Jaber Issa, Ahmad Al-geaidy, Ahmad Zain, Mohamed Al-Sahli, Abdullah Magrshi, Mohammed Alsubaie, Abdullah Almogren, Sultan Saad Bin Jamal, Bandar Faleh Al Enezi, Yahya Otayn, Sultan Al-Ghalimish, Mohanad Alshudukhi, Ali Bakri, Nemanja Miletić, Mansour Al-Harbi, Awdh Faraj, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Aqel Al-Sahbi, Abdullah Al-Fahad, Marwan Abker, Mohammed Reeman, Faisal Darisi, Khalid Al-Khathlan, Eric Chipeta, Hussain Al-Showaish, Muteb Al Mutlaq, Fahad Al-Suyayfy, Mohammed Krishan, Azzedine Doukha, Ahmad Al Harbi, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Abdulbasit Abdullah, Mshari Sanyoor, Abdulrahman Shanar, Marwan Mohammed Abkwer.

