Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction New South Wales Women vs Tasmania Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 22 NSW-W vs TAS-W in Sydney: In the match number 22 of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, table-toppers New South Wales (NSW) Women will take on Tasmania Women at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Tuesday. After the return of big names, NSW women have been in rampant form in the ongoing tournament as they have won five out of their six matches. Tasmania, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the field as they have managed only two wins in their six matches. Tasmania, who are almost out of the race, will not be able to make it to the finals will be looking to put up a decent show. They are coming off two losses against Victoria and are facing the NSW for the first time this season.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales Women and Tasmania Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tahlia Wilson (VC)

Batters – Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall

All-Rounders – Rene Farrell, Meg Phillips (C), Hannah Darlington

Bowlers – Hayley Silver-Holmes, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates, Maisy Gibson

NSW-W vs TAS-W Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Anika Learoyd, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Rachel Trenaman, Lisa Griffith (C), Rene Farrell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

Tasmania Women: Hollie Armitage, Stefani Daffara/Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Emma Thompson, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn (C), Emma Manis-Geeves (WK), Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates.

NSW-W vs TAS-W SQUADS

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith (C), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, and Tahlia Wilson.

Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (C), Erin Fazackerley, Emma Flint, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Courtney Webb, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, and Belinda Vakarewa.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ New South Wales Women Dream11 Team/ Tasmania Women Dream11 Team/ NSW-W Dream11 Team/ TAS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.