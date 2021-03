NTT vs HKI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match 3

New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Team Prediction Match 3 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NTT vs HKI at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match 3 between Hong Kong Islanders and Hong Kong Islanders is all set to get underway on Monday. The Match 3 match between NTT vs HKI will begin at 07:00 AM IST – March 27, Saturday. In the third match of the tournament, both teams will look to attain crucial three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match 3 – NTT vs HKI Dream11 Team Prediction, New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Tips, NTT vs HKI Probable Playing XIs, NTT vs HKI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match 3.

TOSS: The Match 3 toss between New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders will take place at 06:30 AM IST, March 27, Saturday

Time: 07:00 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Adit Gorawara, Jamie Atkinson

Batters – ajid Shah, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan

All-Rounders – Kinchit Shah (VC), Umar Muhammad, Ehsan Khan (C)

Bowlers – Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohsin Khan

New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders Predicted Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders Probable Playing XI: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Akbar Khan.

New Territories Tigers Probable Playing XI: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan

New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders Squads

Hong Kong Islanders Squad: Jamie Atkinson (C & WK), Umar Muhammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan and Akbar Khan.

New Territories Tigers Squad: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HKI Dream11 Team/ NTT Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Match 3/ Online Cricket Tips and more.