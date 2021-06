Dream11 Team Prediction

NTT vs KOL, Fantasy Tips HK All Star T20: Captain, Vice-captain – New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 1 at Mong Kok at 11:00 PM IST June 17 Thursday:

New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions Dream11 Team Prediction HK All Star T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NTT vs KOL, ECS T10 Malta, New Territories Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Kowloon Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions, Online Cricket Tips New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions HK All Star T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – HK All Star T20.

TOSS: The HK All Star T20 toss between New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 17.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mong Kok.

NTT vs KOL My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Daniel Pascoe, Mehran Zeb, Ahan Trivedi, Dhananjay Rao, Bilal Akhtar.

Captain: Babar Hayat Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah

Probable Playing XIs

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali

Squads

New Territories Tigers

Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zakir Hayat, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Waqas Barkat, Babar Hayat.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali

