Number 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan hits 12th half-century in 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe – Watch

After missing out on a half-century in the series opener, Ishan Kishan has struck a blistering 50 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare - Watch

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India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Number 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating quickfire half-century against Zimbabwe in the 2nd of a 3-match series at the Harare Sports Club. Ishan could have scored a fifty in the two days ago in the 1st match itself but he missed out on the milestone by just 15 runs as he got out for 35 off 24 during India’s one-sided 7-wicket victory.

Despite not being able to hit his fifty, Ishan Kishan’s 35 runs came in handy as it helped the Men in Blue gain a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. The Jharkhand-born wicket-keeper batter became the number 1 T20I batter last month, replacing Abhishek Sharma from the summit in the latest ICC rankings.

It is an incredible feat for a player who had remained in the sidelines and was also stripped off a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for more than 2 years. The BCCI were reportedly unhappy with Ishan Kishan for not participating in the domestic circuit but he has changed the narrative altogether.

Kishan immediately returned to feature for Jharkhand in the red and white-ball competitions. Last year, he captained his state team to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after beating Haryana in the final by 69 runs. The left-hander himself struck a brilliant century in the title decider for which he also became the Player of the match.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-getter in the 2025 SMAT season, scoring 517 runs in 10 outings at a daunting strike rate of over 197. Those performances instantly pushed the case for his T20I comeback and he was brought back to the side by the Gautam Gambhir-led team management before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil.

Kishan played a crucial role in India’s successful title defense and he has remained a key player in the side ever since.

Ishan Kishan smashes 81 to lay the foundation for a 200+ total

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan’s 12th T20I half-century laid the foundation for India to post a 200+ total in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe. He completed his fifty in the 13th over bowled by Brad Evans. Kishan eventually got out for 81 off 44, which he scored at a strike rate of 184. Upon his departure, the crowd gave him a standing ovation at Harare.

Feels like Ishan just slapped a fanbase 😭

Just listen to the sound off his bat!!#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/xmlDkZVQ3r — Abid Hasan (@Abid_kw22) July 25, 2026

At the time of writing, India were 194/4 with Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh at the crease.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.