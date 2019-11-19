The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has proposed Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, as the neutral venue to host the India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie.

The decision ends the uncertainty over the venue that arose after ITF accepted All India Tennis Association‘s (AITA) demand to shift the venue from Islamabad (Pakistan) to a different location citing security of its players due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

However, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) had appealed against the decision which was taken keeping in mind the safety of players and match officials after a review by an independent tribunal.

“The ITF has communicated to us that the tie will be held in Nur-Sultan. We can’t say if they rejected the PTF appeal. In a late-night communication, they just mentioned the new venue,” AITA CEO Akhuori Bishwadeep told PTI.

The tie was originally scheduled for September before being postponed to late November. However, diplomatic relationships between India and Pakistan soured after the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir following which AITA appealed to the ITF for a different venue.

A full strength Indian team will be led by top singles players Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan while veteran Leander Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan are likely to pair up for the doubles.

Rohan Bopanna has withdrawn his name citing a shoulder injury while his former doubles partner and Pakistan star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi has pulled out as a protest against the decision to shift the tie out of the country.