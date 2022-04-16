NW vs BLB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s For Today's Match St George's, Grenada, at 9.15 PM IST April 16, Saturday:

Here is the Spice Isle T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NW vs BLB Playing 11s Spice Isle T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Spice Isle T10 Series.

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 08:45 PM (IST).

Time – 09:15 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

NW vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Benjamin Wavel, Seandell Regis, Devon Smith, Jerlani Robinson, Sheldon Joseph, Keron Cottoy, Kavem Hodge, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Devon Smith Vice Captain: Benjamin Wavel

NW vs BLB Predicted XI

Bay Leaf Blasters: Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Clint Croney, Amikel Dubissette, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge

Nutmeg Warriors: Haston Jackson, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses, Donald McDonald, Keron Cottoy