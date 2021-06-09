NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs BLB at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 28 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with the Bay Leaf Blasters at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 NW vs BLB match will start at 7 PM IST – June 9. Nutmeg Warriors, who have won just three of their nine Spice Isle T10 matches, are not in the running for a playoff spot. They beat the Clove Challengers by nine wickets in their last match. On the other hand, Bay Leaf Blasters have won three out of their nine matches and are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 table.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

NW vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Denis Smith, Devon Smith (C), Seandell Regis, Jalon Olive, Andre Fletcher (VC), Akeem Alexis, Sharkim Edwards, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson.

NW vs BLB Probable Playing 11s

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Darel Cyrus, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Keron Charles, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams, Ronel Williams.

NW vs BLB Squads

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

