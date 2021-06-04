Dream11 Team Tips

NW vs BLB, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Today's Probable XIs at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 4:30 PM IST May 28 Friday.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 match toss between Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 11 PM IST– June 4, Friday

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

NW vs BLB My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Swapnil Varhade

S Charles, S Regis (VC), D Mcdonald, Devon Smith, S Edwards, D Hypolite, Andre Fletcher (C), A Alexis, R Rogers, D Cyrus, A Dubissette

NW vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

