NW vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 29 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Northern Warriors will take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Northern Warriors who are out of the tournament would like to end the tournament on a high against Bangla Tigers who have already qualified for the business round of the competition. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs BT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, NW vs BT Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – December 2.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs BT My Dream11 Team

Moeen Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Rovman Powell, Will Jaques, Ben Howell, James Faulkner, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali.

NW vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Kennar Lewis, Upul Tharanga (WK), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Yo Mahesh, Imran Tahir.

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Karim Janat, Faf du Plessis (c), Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana / Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher, Mohammad Amir.

NW vs BT Squads

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (Captain), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.