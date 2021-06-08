NW vs CC Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs CC at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 26 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 NW vs CC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 8. Nutmeg Warriors have won just two of their eight matches and presently find themselves rock-bottom in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They lost to the Ginger Generals by nine wickets in their last match. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have also been inconsistent in the Spice Isle T10 and are just above their upcoming opponents in the points table. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 10-wicket loss to the Bay Leaf Blasters

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST – June 8.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

NW vs CC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Teddy Bishop

Batsmen – Seandell Regis, Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas

All-rounders – Andre Fletcher (C), Darron Nedd (VC), Akeem Alexis, Denroy Charles

Bowlers – Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Jeron Noel

NW vs CC Probable Playing 11s

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Darel Cyrus, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald Mc Donald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (wk), Denroy Charles, Tiron Chalrles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

NW vs CC Squads

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles.

