NW vs CC Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs CC at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 12 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 NW vs CC match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 3. Nutmeg Warriors recorded a resounding win over the Cinnamon Pacers in their Spice Isle T10 season opener as they chased down 117 with 10 wickets in hand. However, they fell short while chasing 107 and 121 in their next two games. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have played three matches in the Spice Isle T10 so far, losing twice and winning once. In both games where they batted first, Clove Challengers failed to post a big score and ended up on the losing side.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers will take place at 11 PM IST – June 3.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

NW vs CC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Teddy Bishop

Batsmen – Seandell Regis, Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas

All-rounders – Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Darron Nedd (VC), Denroy Charles

Bowlers – Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Jeron Noel

NW vs CC Probable Playing 11s

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Samuel Charles (wk), Haston Jackson, Riddick Hayling, Sheldon Joseph, Nealon Francois, Josh Thomas.

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop (wk), Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel.

NW vs CC Squads

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald Mc Donald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles.

