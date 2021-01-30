NW vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NW vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.9 of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Northern Warriors will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Saturday. The Abu Dhabi T10 NW vs DB match will start at 10 PM IST – January 30. Northern Warriors have so far played just one match in the tournament versus the Maratha Arabians which they lost by 5 wickets. Openers Brandon King and Lendl Simmons look to be among the runs yet again at the top to set a platform for other batsmen to put a big total on board. On the other hand, Bulls will look to continue their unbeaten run in the competition and make it three wins out of three in the competition. Led by Dwayne Bravo, Bulls have been a force to reckon with in Group A as they first defeated Maratha Arabians by 9 wickets in the first match, before beating the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the second game. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NW vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. Also Read - INT vs BNV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Benevento Football Match at San Siro Stadium 1.15 AM IST January 31 Sunday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batters – Evin Lewis (C), Ravi Bopara, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King

All-Rounders – Fabien Allen, Amad Butt

Bowlers – Ali Khan, Rayad Emrit, Fidel Edwards

NW vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan.

NW vs DB Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad.

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waseem Muhammad.

