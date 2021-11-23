NW vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NW vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: The caravan rolls on in the highly-entertaining Abu Dhabi T10 league – in the match no. 11, Northern Warriors will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 NW vs DG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 23. Northern Warriors are still searching for their first win in the tournament. They have lost 3 consecutive matches on the trot. In their last match, the Warriors shot themselves in the foot while defending 126 runs against Bangla Tigers. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators occupy the third spot in the Abu Dhabi T10 points table with four points. With a century stand from openers, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton, Gladiators comprehensively beat Delhi Bulls by 9 wickets on Monday to register their second win. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, NW vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.Also Read - OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Malta Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain- Overseas vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Marsa Cricket Club at 7 PM IST November 23 Tuesday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – November 23. Also Read - BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bengal Inter District T20 Match 1: Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses at Bengal Academy Ground at 8:30 AM IST November 23 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Probable 11s, Team News - Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 22 Monday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kennar Lewis

Batters – Rovman Powell, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Andre Russell (VC), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith, Tymal Mills

NW vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Odean Smith, Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed.

NW vs DG Squads

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (Captain), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NW Dream11 Team/ DG Dream11 Team/ Northern Warriors Dream11 Player List/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.