Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NW vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi: In match no. 18 of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Northern Warriors will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Monday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali NW vs DG match will start at 11 PM IST – February 1. The excitement of the T10 cricket continues with Abu Dhabi league. Kieron Pollard’s Gladiators will lock horns with Nicholas Pooran’s Warriors in the crucial contest in the league. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NW vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 toss between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 09:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

NW vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Shahzad, Nicholas Pooran (C)

Batsmen – Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (VC), Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine, Fabien Allen

Bowlers – Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Wayne Parnell

NW vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul.

NW vs DG Squads

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C&WK), Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waseem Muhammad.

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard (c), Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Hamdan Tahir, Yasir Kaleem

