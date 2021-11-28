NW vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Northern Warriors chased down a huge target of 145 in their previous match and now they take on Delhi Gladiators who have won 5 of their 7 matches. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, NW vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – November 28.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs DG My Dream11 Team

K Lewis, R Powell, T Banton, N Zadran, R Whiteley, M Ali, A Russell, W Hasaranga, W Riaz, J Little and T Mills.

Captain: M Ali, Vice-captain: N Zadran.

NW vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Ross Whiteley, Mark Watt, Umair Ali, Josh Little, Oshane Thomas, Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mils and Sultan Ahmed.

NW vs DG Squads

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (Captain), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.