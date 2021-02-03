NW vs PD Dream11 Team

Northern Warriors vs Pune Devils Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NW vs PD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Northern Warriors have continued their winning run after starting the season with a defeat. Since that loss to Maratha Arabians, they have won four matches on the trot including two in the Super League. Pune Devils have been exactly opposite – they started with a win and have since lost four matches on the run.

NW vs PD Super League Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Northern Warriors and Pune Devils will take place at 9.30 PM IST – February 3.

Time: 10:0 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

NW vs PD My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kennar Lewis (vice-captain), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Fabian Allen, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Wahab Riaz

NW vs PD Probable XIs

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique

Pune Devils: Chadwick Walton, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Davies, KC Karan, Nasir Hossain, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain

NW vs PD Full Squads

Northern Warriors: Waseem Muhammad, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk/captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani

Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (captain), Karan KC, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Munis Ansari, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Malinda Pushpakumara, Hardus Viljoen, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Sam Wisniewski, Dinesh Kumar

