TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Saffron Strikers, will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 8:30 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

NW vs SS My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Dillon Douglas, Seandell Regis, R. John, M.Joseph, Sheldon Joseph, Kem Charles, Josh Thomas, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Lendon Lawrence

NW vs SS Squads

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Darel Cyrus, Alex Moses, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), Dillon Douglas, Jelani George, Clint Chasteau, Nicoby John, Kenneth Dember, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Levanghn Lewis / Kem Charles