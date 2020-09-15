Dream11 Tips And Prediction

North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's NWW vs NK at Bready Cricket Club Ground: Northern Knights will be taking on the North West Warriors in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over trophy tournament which is being played in Northern Ireland. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament NWW vs NK One-day match will be played at Bready Cricket Club Ground. Both the teams will be looking to challenge the defending champions Lightning and would like to make a winning start to the tournament. Knights lost the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament and would now focus on lifting the 50-over competition for the 2020 season. The Warriors have maintained the same squad of players that competed in the T20 competition. After a disappointing T20 campaign, Knights will look to upset Warriors in the opening match of the tournament and take an early advantage in the 50-overs competition. On the other hand, Warriors hold the psychological advantage after two straight wins over Knights in the T20 league and will look to continue their marauding form against the opponent.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy match toss between North-West Warriors and Northern Knights will take place at 2.30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club Ground.

My Dream11 Team

James McCollum (C), Graham Hume (VC), Mark Adair, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Boyd Rankin.

NWW vs NK Probable Playing XIs

North-West Warriors: William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin.

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (WK), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder.

NWW vs NK Squads

North-West Warriors (NWW): William Smale, William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, David Rankin, Ryan Hunter, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Boyd Rankin, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert.

Northern Knights (NK): Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Greg Thompson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Shane Getkate, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron-Dow.

