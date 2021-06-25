Dream11 Team Hints NWW vs NK

NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For North-West Warriors vs Northern Kings, 3:30 PM IST, June 25.

North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NWW vs NK, Ireland T20, North-West Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Knights Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Online Cricket Tips North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Inter-Provincial T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Ireland T20.

TOSS: The Ireland T20 toss between North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights will take place at 3:00 PM IST – June 25.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason.

NWW vs NK My Dream11 Team

Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (v/c), Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair (c), Stuart Thompson, Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Probable Playing XIs

North-West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Craig Young, Conor Olphert

Northern Knights

James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

Squads

North-West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White

