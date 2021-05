Dream11 Team Prediction

NWW vs NK, Fantasy Tips Ireland ODD: Captain, Vice-captain – North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights, Probable XIs For Today’s Match at 3:15 PM IST May 21 Friday:

North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland ODD

TOSS: The Ireland ODD T20 toss between North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights will take place at 2:45 PM IST – May 21.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club

NWW vs NK My Dream11 Team

Stepen Doheny, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (v/c), Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair (c), Stuart Thompson, Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Probable Playing XIs

North-West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Craig Young, Conor Olphert

Northern Knights

James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

Squads

North-West Warriors

Andy McBrine (c), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White

