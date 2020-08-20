NWW vs NK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction North West Warriors vs Northern Knights, T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NWW vs NK in Bready: The coronavirus pandemic has forced Cricket Ireland to redraw their domestic season for the current year. The first stage of the truncated season will see four teams competing for T20 Inter-Provincial Trophy. The four teams are Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and the Munster Reds.

The second stage is scheduled to start from 15 September and will be a 50-over Inter-Provincial Cup competition involving the Lightning, Warriors and Knights.

With the growing interest in Ireland, the authorities have introduced a live streaming of every match that will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket Ireland.

The T20 matches will run from August 20 to September 8 with 12 matches scheduled across six days.

Toss: The toss between North West Warriors and Northern Knights will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Bready



NWW vs NK My Dream11 Team

Mark Adair (captain), Wiliam Porterfield (vice-captain), Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Andrew McBrine, Craig Young, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorious, Graham Hume, David Delany

NWW vs NK Squads

North West Warriors: Andy McBrine (captain), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Will Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

