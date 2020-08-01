Dream11 Tips And Prediction

New York City FC vs Portland Timbers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match NYFC vs PT at Yankee Stadium: In another exciting quarterfinal battle of Major League Soccer tournament, New York City FC will take on Portland Timbers at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday – August 2 in India. The Major League Soccer quarterfinal NYFC vs PT will kickstart at 8AM IST. Both teams will be desperately vying for the elusive semifinal spot in the MLS league. While both sides have won the same number of matches, it's the losses department which has severely curtailed Portland's ambitions of making it to the top-7. With the Timbers season looking well and over already as they stare at too large a deficit in their conference, it's all about putting in the best displays and saving face in the final stages of the league.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Portland Timbers will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Yankee Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Johnson

Defenders- M Chanot, L Mabiala, C Duvall, J Villafana

Midfielders- J Medina, D Chara, D Valeri (C)

Forwards- A Mitrita, S Blanco (VC), J Ebobisse

NYFC vs PT Predicted Playing XIs

New York City FC: Luis Robles, Jorge Figal, Róman Torres, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat, Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza.

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Diego Valeri, Felipe Mora, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Yimmi Chara, Diego Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Dairon Asprilla.

NYFC vs PT SQUADS

New York City FC (NYFC): Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos.

Portland Timblers (PT): Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Cristian Paredes, Blake Bodily, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loria, Diego Chara, Eryk Williamson, Andy Polo, Andres Flores, Dairon Asprilla, Tomas Conechny, Yimmi Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Jeremy Ebobisse, Felipe Mora.

