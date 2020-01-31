Live Updates

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Another Super Over and another Super Over heart break for New Zealand. Southee once again fails to defend in the Super Over and for the fourth time in a row, the Kiwis lose a Super Over. It was Rohit Sharma in the first Super Over and it is KL Rahul and Virat Kohli who are the Indian heroes. India make it 4-0, just like they made it 3-0, by winning the Super Over.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    FOUR! Virat Kohli wins it for India – they will their second consecutive Super Over

  • 4:40 PM IST

    GENUIS FROM KOHLI –drops the ball and runs two – India need
    2 off 2

  • 4:39 PM IST

    GONE! KL Rahul pulls again and is caught in the deep – India have one wicket remaining need 4 off three balls

  • 4:38 PM IST

    SIX! Massive one from KL Rahul off the first ball – short ball
    next and Rahul pulls for FOUR!

  • 4:33 PM IST
    2 , 4 , 2 , W , 4 , 1 – NZ score 13 – India need 14 to win
  • 4:33 PM IST

    Stand-in skipper Tim Southee will bowl the Super Over for
    New Zealand, again

  • 4:27 PM IST

    FOUR by Munro off a slower one – 12 runs and one ball remaining

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Taken off the fourth ball by Washington Sundar

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Tim Seifert take 2, 4, 2 off Bumrah’s first three balls

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Wellington, January 31 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand at Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Friday. With the series sealed 3-0 in a Super Over thriller, India will be looking to keep the momentum and the winning streak going, but this also presents them with the chance to experiment and give playtime for their remaining members of the squad namely – Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

LIVE SCORE: IND vs NZ, 4th T20I

As for New Zealand, it’s a matter of pride now, as they still hold a 8-6 advantage over India in T20I Head to Head and they will be looking to pocket their first win of the series. Kane Williamson had to do all the work in the 3rd T20I, which New Zealand had it their bag, only to lose under the pressure. They have shown that they are no pushovers and can pack a punch against the much-fancied Indians. Colin De Grandhomme is out of the squad and, in comes batsman Tom Bruce. This could mean allrounder Daryl Mitchell getting a game to maintain the balance that De Grandhomme gives.

TOSS – The toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube/Washintgon Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal/Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/Daryl Mitchell