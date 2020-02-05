Live Updates

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Yet another big over for New Zealand as Tom Latham takes a four followed by a six and four by Ross Taylor off Ravindra Jadeja. 15 runs off it. New Zealand 250/3 in 37, need 98 off 78 balls

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Big over for New Zealand, 13 from it, 235/3 (Taylor 63, Latham 36)

  • 2:35 PM IST
    So, New Zealand 126 need from the last 15 overs.
  • 2:29 PM IST

    FIFTY for Ross Taylor, he’s key to this run-chase, New Zealand 210/3 in 34 overs (Taylor 50, Tom Latham 26)

  • 2:25 PM IST

    SIX! That’s a stunning way to ease off the pressure, exactly what New Zealand need, 196/3 in 33 overs (Ross Taylor 48, Tom Latham 14)

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Kuldeep goes for consecutive boundaries from Tom Latham, New Zealand need to up the ante now, 189/3 in 32 overs (Ross Taylor 42, Tom Latham 13)

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Excellent over from India. Bumrah conceding just the 3 runs, New Zealand finding it hard to sneak in the singles, 178/3 in 31 overs (Ross Taylor 41, Tom Latham 3)

  • 2:01 PM IST

    GONE! That’s the end of a good partnership that was starting to look dangerous as well, Kohli is lightening quick in the covers, grabs the ball and throws it directly at the stumps all in one motion, Nicholls’ fine knock ends at 78, New Zealand 171/3 in 28.3 overs

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Tidy over from Shami, 3 runs from it, New Zealand 164/2 in 28 overs (Nicholls 78, Taylor 33)

  • 1:54 PM IST

    India needed to get in a good over and Jadeja has provided it, just 5 runs from it. New Zealand 161/2 in 27 overs (Henry Nicholls 77, Ross Taylor 31)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.