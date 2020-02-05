Live Updates

  • 1:09 PM IST

    WICKET! Shardul
    Thakur with the breakthrough – tries for a ramp off a short pitch delivery –
    caught in the deep by Kedar Jadhav – Guptill goes for 32, New Zealand 85/1 in
    15.4

  • 12:58 PM IST

    New Zealand going on well here – Solid start to the huge run chase. Martin Guptill on 25 off 34 balls, Henry Nicholls 36 off 50 balls. NZ 71/0 in 14 overs

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Tidy Stuff from Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah – After Bumrah’s one-run over Shami with a maiden – New Zealand 45/0 in 9 overs

  • 12:19 PM IST

    Confident Start
    by New Zealand openers – Martin Guptill (6*) and Henry Nicholls (14*) – nz 27/0
    in chase of 348 to win

  • 12:17 PM IST

    NOT OUT. Decision overturned. A length ball, around off, Nicholls looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. There is an appeal and the umpire gives it out after a delay. Not sure whether it is for LBW or caught as gully came across to catch. Nicholls straightaway reviews it and Ball Tracker confirms it to be going over the top. In the first look itself, it is clear that there is no wood involved.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Given out LBW! Nicholls has reviewed it through. Seems pretty confident. Here comes Ball Tracker. Going over the stumps.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Tidy stuff from Mohammad Shami – 4 runs off his first over – NZ 11/0 in 2 overs

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Mohammad Shami shares the new ball

  • 11:59 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah starts with three wides in his first over – Seven runs off it

  • 11:51 AM IST

    Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls out in the middle, Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.