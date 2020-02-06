Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand A vs India A Prediction, India A tour of New Zealand 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd unofficial Test NZ-A vs IN-A: The first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw. After being put in to bat, India A collapsed to be bowled out for 216 in their first innings. Shubman Gill top-scored with 83 while captain Hanuma Vihar also scored a half-century. New Zealand A then declared after a mammoth 562/7 with through Dane Cleaver (196) and Mark Chapman (114) hitting centuries. They took a lead of 346 runs. India A again started poorly losing opener Mayank Agarwal in the very first over. However, centuries from Priyank Panchal and Hanuma Vihari and a double-ton from Gill led the recovery as they scored 448/3 in 101.1 overs before the contest ended in a draw.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand A vs India A will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Shubman Gill (captain), Hamish Rutherford (vice-captain), Dane Cleaver, Cheteshwar Pujara, Will Young, Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Cole McConchie, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Michael Rae

NZ-A vs IN-A Squads

India A: Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube

New Zealand A: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall

