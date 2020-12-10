NZ A vs WI A Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Unofficial Test

New Zealand A vs West Indies A Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Unofficial Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ A vs WI A at Sydney Cricket Ground. The excitement of Test cricket continues as 2nd Unofficial Test between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to get underway on Friday. The 2nd Unofficial Test NZ A vs WI A match will begin at 03:30 AM IST – December 11. After registering massive an innings and 143 runs in the first unofficial Test against West Indies A, The Blackcaps will look seal the series in the second unofficial Test. The hosts dominated the first game completely. Meanwhile, Windies A will look to take their revenge as they have quality players like Nicholas Pooran in the squad. However, New Zealand A will be favourites to win the match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Unofficial Test – NZ A vs WI A Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand A vs West Indies ADream11 Tips, NZ A vs WI A Probable Playing XIs, NZ A vs WI A Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Unofficial Test.

TOSS: The 2nd Unofficial Test toss between New Zealand A vs West Indies A will take place at 03:30 AM IST, December 11 Friday, in New Zealand

Time: 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Saxton Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (VC), Glenn Phillips (C), Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Joe Carter

All-Rounders – Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Romario Shepherd, Doug Bracewell, Hayden Walsh, Scott Kuggeleijn

New Zealand A vs West Indies A Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand A Probable Playing XI: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

West Indies A Probable Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Shayne Moseley, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales

