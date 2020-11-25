NZ A vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Practice Match 2

New Zealand A vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Practice Match 2 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ A vs WI at Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown. The excitement of Test cricket returns in NZ as Practice Match 2 between New Zealand A and West Indies is all set to get underway on Thursday. The Practice Match 2 NZ A vs WI match will begin at 03:30 AM IST – November 20 in India. After the first practice match resulted into the draw, New Zealand A will once against lock horns with West Indies in the second warm-up game. The New Zealand A side continues to include only one capped player in the squad: Henry Nicholls while West Indies will put out their strongest team on the ground to get in the groove of upcoming series against NZ’s senior team. All the eyes will be on Devon Conway who got his maiden Test call-up for West Indies series. Conway has scored consistently in domestic cricket to earn the call-up. West Indies will take to adapt in the New Zealand conditions with the game and it will help in selecting their ideal Playing XI for future games according to the conditions. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Practice Match 2 – NZ A vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand A vs West Indies Dream11 Tips, NZ A vs WI Probable Playing XIs, NZ A vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Practice Match 2. Also Read - Back From IPL, Trent Boult Plays Guitar And Enjoys Food During Isolation

TOSS: The Practice Match 2 toss between New Zealand A vs West Indies will take place at 3.00 AM (IST) – November 26 in India. Also Read - Amazon Prime Bags Rights to Live Stream New Zealand Cricket in India For Six Years

Time: 3.30 AM IST. Also Read - Touring WI Contingent Clears Second COVID-19 Test in NZ, to Undergo Final Test Next Week

Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shane Dowrich

Batsmen – Devon Conway (VC), Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders – Roston Chase (C), Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Shanon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

New Zealand A vs West Indies Squad

New Zealand A: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears and Joe Carter.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks and Joshua Da Silva.

