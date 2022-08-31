Auckland: New Zealand all-rounder and World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 winner Colin de Grandhomme, on Thursday, decided to call time on an illustrious international career at the age of 36. The all-rounder, who represented New Zealand in over 100 matches across three formats, acknowledged that fitness challenges and raising a family contributed to the decision.Also Read - West Indies Fined 40 Per Cent Match Fees For Slow Over-Rate In 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

BLACKCAPS and @ndcricket all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. #CricketNation https://t.co/IfY45v2Wbj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 31, 2022

“I accept I’m not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” de Grandhomme was quoted as saying.

“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.”

De Grandhomme was a member of the New Zealand side that won the 2021 World Test Championship final against India, and played a key role in the side’s 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign, reaching the final at Lord’s, finally losing to England in a dramatic game.

Making over 3,000 runs and taking important wickets for New Zealand, de Grandhomme feels a sense of pride of featuring in a successful period for the team.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career, but I feel this is the right time to finish.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead led the tributes following the decision.

“Colin’s been a hugely influential part of the Black Caps and contributed to some of the team’s greatest achievements,” he said. “His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side.

“While it’s sad to see him go, we appreciate he’s at a stage in his career where he’s looking to head in a different direction and we respect that.”

