New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketers lashed out at the New Zealand Cricket for abandoning the Pakistan tour at the last minute ahead of the first ODI. Both teams were scheduled to kick start the series with the first ODI match on Friday, but New Zealand cricket decided to abandon the tour due to security concerns.Also Read - England Tour of Pakistan in Doubt After Abandonment of New Zealand Series: Reports

New Zealand cricket board on Friday announced, “Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour.” Also Read - New Zealand Tour of Pakistan Abandoned Due to Security Concerns

The decision upset many former and current Pakistan cricketers as they lashed out at the Blackcaps. Also Read - PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Pakistan vs New Zealand Match, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 02:30 PM IST September 17

Veteran pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote: “NZ just killed Pakistan cricket.” “Sad scenes & news from Rawalpindi,” he had posted a few moments earlier.

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021



Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is very vocal about his opinions, lashed out at New Zealand Cricket board over the decision.

Following points for New Zealand to remember: ° 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack. ° Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand. ° Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

° This was just an unverified threat, it could have been discussed. ° Prime Minister Imran Khan personally spoke to his NZ counterpart and assured but it was still refused. ° Pakistan has safely hosted South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & PSL. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

“On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 17, 2021

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam displayed full support to the country’s security agencies and expressed his disappointment over the Blackcaps decision.

“Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!” he wrote on Twitter.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy also expressed his disappointment and said he has always felt safe in Pakistan.

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

“Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan,” Darren Sammy tweeted.