Dream11 Team New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Prediction, ICC U19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Semifinal 2 NZ-U19 vs BD-U19: New Zealand U19 and Bangladesh U19 face each other in the second semi-final Thursday. With India having qualified for the final, the two teams will battle for a place to join the four-time winners in the summit clash on Sunday.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 1:40 PM (IST).

Time: 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Akbar Ali

Batsmen – Rhys Mariu, Towhid Hridoy (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Allrounders – Ollie White (VC), Shamim Hossain, Adithya Ashok

Bowlers – Kristian Clarke, Rakibul Hasan, Joey Field

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Quinn Sunde (WK), Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Kristian Clarke, Joe Field

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (C/WK), Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain

Vice-captain Options: Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan

Squads

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Shahin Alam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Avishek Das, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Quinn Sunde(w), Simon Keene, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Nicholas Lidstone, William ORourke, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson

