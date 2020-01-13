Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match 6 NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 at St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST January 13: The New Zealand Under-19 will begin their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign with their first warm-up game against an unfancied UAE team competing in only their second Under-19 World Cup. The first was in 2014, in which they hosted the event. However, they have quite a few players with the experience of playing at the international level. On the other hand, New Zealand team are coming off a third-place finish in a quadrangular series involving Zimbabwe, South Africa and eventual winners India. They barely managed to beat Zimbabwe for the third place. The match is under threat with a forecast of rain, so a full match cannot be expected, yet it would be an oppurtunity for NZ and UAE players to get some match time at least.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Jesse Tashkoff, Fergus Lellman, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Ansh Tandon, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

Top Picks

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Alishan Sharafu, Jesse Tashkoff, Ansh Tandon

NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team

Vriitya Aravind, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ansh Tandon (VICE CAPTAIN), Rhys Mariu, Jonathan Figy, Aryan Lakra, Jesse Tashkoff (CAPTAIN), David Hancock, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishab Mukherjee

NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable XI

NZ U19: Rhys Mariu, Oliver White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk),Joey Field, William O’Rourke, Kristian Clarke

UAE U19: Aryan Lakra, Wasi Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Ansh Tandon, Osama Hassan, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Akasha Tahir, Rishab Mukherjee, Mohammed Faraazuddin

NZ-U19 vs UAE-U19 Squads

New Zealand Under-19s: Jesse Tashkoff (C), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde (wk) Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Oliver White.

United Arab Emirates Under-19s: Aryan Lakra (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chathiya Dashan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishab Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.

