NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs AFG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand will lock horns against Afghanistan for the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Tim Southee (VC), Trent Boult (C), Rashid-Khan

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan