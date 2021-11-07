Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Abu Dhabi.

NZ vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad, Devon Conway

Batters: Martin Guptill, Hazratullah Zazai, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani