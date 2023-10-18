Top Recommended Stories

NZ vs AFG LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By 149 Runs

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By 149 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Updated: October 18, 2023 9:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE NZ vs AFG Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updats, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in match 16 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu. Afghanistan will be confident as they beat the defending champions England in their recent outing and the side will look to repeat the same in the upcoming clash against 2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand.

On the other hand, New Zealand is unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will also look to beat Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup match to maintain their winning streak in the marquee event.

NZ vs AFG Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 18, 2023 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: THAT’S IT!! Afghanistan are all-out for 139 runs! New Zealand win by 149 runs. AFG 139 (34.4)

  • Oct 18, 2023 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: 31 overs done, Afghanistan have lost have their side. AFG 126/6 (31)

  • Oct 18, 2023 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan have already lost two wickets in the run-chase. Now it’s turn for Shahidi and Rahmat to take the game from here on. AFG 28/2 (8)

  • Oct 18, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan are back for the run-chase! Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran open innings for the Afghans.

  • Oct 18, 2023 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: That’s the end of the 50th over! New Zealand have got themselves a fighting total of 288/6. NZ 288/6 (50)

  • Oct 18, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: 47 overs gone, New Zealand are now at a fighting total of 257/6. NZ 257/6 (47)

  • Oct 18, 2023 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: 43 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 205/4. NZ 205/4 (43)

  • Oct 18, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost four of their wickets and the run-rate is quite under 5. Afghanistan on top. NZ 133/4 (29)

  • Oct 18, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Afghanistan pile up the pressure! Azmatullah strikes again! The set Will Young has been sent back to the pavilion. NZ 110/3 (21)

  • Oct 18, 2023 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: OUT!! Afghanistan strike again!! Azmatullah removes Rachin Ravindra! New Zealand lose their second wicket! NZ 109/2 (20.4)

