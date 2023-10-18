Home

NZ vs AFG LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Quick Wickets By New Zealand Rock Afghanistan

NZ vs AFG LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Quick Wickets By New Zealand Rock Afghanistan

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Quick Wickets By New Zealand Rock Afghanistan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table New Zealand VS Afghanistan 288/6 (50.0) 28/2 (8.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.36) AFG need 261 runs in 250 balls at 6.26 rpo Last Wicket: Ibrahim Zadran c Mitchell Santner b Trent Boult 14 (15) - 27/2 in 6.1 Over Rahmat Shah 0 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) 1 (10) 0x4, 0x6 Trent Boult (4.2-0-12-1) * Matt Henry (4-1-16-1)

NZ vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updats, ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in match 16 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu. Afghanistan will be confident as they beat the defending champions England in their recent outing and the side will look to repeat the same in the upcoming clash against 2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand.

On the other hand, New Zealand is unbeaten in this tournament so far and they will also look to beat Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup match to maintain their winning streak in the marquee event.

NZ vs AFG Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

