Dubai: Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra came up with an interesting solution to counter the dew and take the toss completely out of the equation. During evening matches in Dubai, the dew has played a massive role in the final outcome of the match and hence the toss becomes the deciding factor.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Trans-Tasman Battle Beckons as Australia Take on Arch-Rivals New Zealand

Chopra has gone on to suggest that the final be a day game. By doing that, fans in New Zealand and Australia would be viewing the match at a suitable time as well and of course – the toss becomes inconsequential. Also Read - Salman Butt Hails David Warner's 'Game Awareness' For Hitting Mohammed Hafeez's Double Bouncer For Six During T20 WC Semi-Final Between Pak-Aus

Chopra tweeted: “During the #T20WorldCup a lot of #Aus and #NZ games were afternoon affairs to cater to the audience back home. How about starting tomorrow’s game in the afternoon? No dew too. Toss will be irrelevant. Kill two birds with one stone.” Also Read - Ind vs NZ 2021: As Captain, Ajinkya Rahane Will Have to Score Runs - Aakash Chopra

During the #T20WorldCup a lot of #Aus and #NZ games were afternoon affairs to cater to the audience back home. How about starting tomorrow’s game in the afternoon? No dew too. Toss will be irrelevant.

Kill two birds with one stone 🥳🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 13, 2021

Neither team has won the men’s T20 World Cup so far — Australia came closest in 2010, finishing runners-up — so the tournament will have a first-time winner.

New Zealand and Australia knocked out the two top-ranked teams in the semifinals, in England and Pakistan respectively, to seal their places in the final. Looking at their head-to-head record, Australia holds a slight edge in T20Is. Since winning the first T20 international ever played, Australia has won eight more against their neighbours, while New Zealand has won five, including in a Super Over.