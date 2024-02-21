Home

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM IST

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM IST

Australia T20I Squad (credit: Twitter)

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM IST: With it being the last three games for the two sides before the T20 World Cup later in the year, New Zealand and Australia would look to make the most of these games.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Devon Conway, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Spencer Johnson

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears

