NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM IST
NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM IST: With it being the last three games for the two sides before the T20 World Cup later in the year, New Zealand and Australia would look to make the most of these games.
NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Keeper – Devon Conway, Josh Inglis
Batsmen – David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)
Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Spencer Johnson
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears
