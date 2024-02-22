Home

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:40 AM IST

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:40 AM IST: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand is set to take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland, on February 23. Aussies won the first match in a thrilling contest and have the opportunity to seal the series with a win in this one. On the other hand, Black Caps need to win this match in order to save the series.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Finn Allen, Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Mitchell Starc

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ben Sears

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith

