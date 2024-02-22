By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:40 AM IST: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand is set to take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland, on February 23. Aussies won the first match in a thrilling contest and have the opportunity to seal the series with a win in this one. On the other hand, Black Caps need to win this match in order to save the series.
NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway
Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Finn Allen, Tim David
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Mitchell Starc
NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Squads
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ben Sears
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith
