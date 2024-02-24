Home

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:30 AM IST

NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:30 AM IST: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand is going to compete against Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland, on February 23. The Aussies have already won the series and are leading 2-0. This is a dead rubber match but the hosts will like to end it on a winning note.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Finn Allen

Batters: Steve Smith, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen (wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Trent Boult

Australia: Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Jacob Duffy, Rachin Ravindra

Australia: Travis Head, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson

